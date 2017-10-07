Mikel: Hunger For World Cup Inspired Eagles To Beat Zambia

By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has stated that the desire to feature at the FIFA World Cup drove the Super Eagles to clinch a win in Saturday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A solitary strike from Alex Iwobi sealed Nigeria’s sixth World Cup qualification ticket in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Zambia here in Uyo after a nervy start.

Mikel admitted during the post-match conference that the technicals player in the Super Eagles sealed the win for the three time African Champions.

Alex Iwobi came on for Moses Simon and made the difference after a cagey 60 minut

“Hunger for success drove us to win the game,” Mikel said. “I am proud of the players and we are ready for the World Cup. Iwobi came on and made the difference.

“First half was tough and we told each other at half time when it was goalless that we needed to get at the Zambians to win.

“The future looks bright for the Zambians, they gave us a good fight and we were lucky to get the goal.”

Nigeria’s last group game is against Algeria in Constantine in November.

