Mikel, Ighalo To Land In Nigeria Weekend For Zambia Clash

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi and striker Odion Ighalo are expected to arrive in Nigeria this weekend ahead of the key 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on 7 October, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Both players have been named in the Super Eagles squad to face the Chipolopolo of Zambia.

Mikel will lead his Chinese Super League team (CSL) Tianjin TEDA out in a league game against Guizhou Zhicheng on Wednesday while Ighalo’s Changchun Yatai having played out a goalless draw against Hebei CFFC last Sunday will not feature in the CSL until the 13th of October.

Tianjin TEDA are 14th in the 16 team CSL table but with a superior goal difference of -5 ahead of Yanbian Funde who have amassed the same number of points as Mikel’s team.

The 30-year-old Mikel is poised to make his 75th international appearance for the Super Eagles having scored six times, while Ighalo will look to score his fifth goal for the three time African champions when he steps out for the 13th time in a green and white jersey for Nigeria.

Completesportsnigeria.com gathered that the Super Eagles preparation for the game will begin on the 2nd of October at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Also expected to make a return to the super Eagles is Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi. The 21-year-old missed the double header against Cameroon earlier this month with injury. Iwobi is expected in Uyo on Monday after featuring for Arsenal in their English Premier League home clash against Brighton Hove Albion at the Emirates.

Other players expected to be named in the Super Eagles squad for the crucial game are Hapoel Beer Sheva duo of John Ogu and Anthony Nwakeame, Ogenyi Onazi, Shehu Abdulahi, Elderson Echiejile, Victor Moses, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

