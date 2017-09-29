Mikel To Land In Nigeria On Sunday For Zambia Showdown

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has informed the national team’s technical crew led by coach Gernot Rohr that he will arrive in Nigeria on Sunday ahead of the October 7 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Media Officer of the team, Toyin Ibitoye, who confirmed this to Completesportsnigeria.com said the Tianjin TEDA midfielder has been in touch with Rohr and is ready for the crucial encounter.

Nigeria will host the Chipolopolo of Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on October 7 and the former Chelsea star is expected to play a huge role in the match.

“Preparation is in top gear from the technical crew and the responses from the players for the match have been positive,” Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Many of the players have been showing their readiness for the match and I can also tell you that Mikel will be in Nigeria on Sunday, so we are focused ahead of the match.

“Mikel is showing a high level of commitment to the match with the way he talks about it and when you start hearing such from the captain, you will understand that nothing short of victory is his target.”

Nigeria will go into the match with a target of winning to seal their World Cup ticket. The Super Eagles top the Group B table with 10 points from the four matches played so far.

