Mikel Makes AFCON, World Cup Pledge, Dismisses Retirement Talk

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is confident the team will overcome their poor start in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to reach the tournament, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Nigeria are on the verge of qualifying for their third straight World Cup but have missed the last two AFCONs since winning the tournament in South Africa in 2013.
Mikel, Victor Moses and Leon Balogun were not available in June as the Eagles lost their first qualifier 2-0 in Uyo to South Africa. But Mikel has promised the team will make amends.
“We know we need to get results after the way we started the AFCON qualifiers,” Mikel said. “A few of us missed the game against South Africa but that doesn’t mean those who played didn’t do their best. It’s one of those results. But we are determined to put it right by winning the rest of our games.
Mikel, 30, has been in the Super Eagles set-up since 2006 but has dismissed talk of retirement anytime soon.
