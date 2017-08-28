Mikel, Onazi, Iheanacho, 13 Other Eagles Hit Uyo For Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare in Uyo:

Sixteen Super Eagles players have arrived in Uyo, venue of Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Among the players who are already in Uyo are skipper Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Alampasu, Ola Aina, Mikel Agu, and Ahmed Musa.

Others are Odion Ighalo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Elderson Echiejile, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi.

Meanwhile the players who are yet to arrive Uyo for the game are Victor Moses, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, Aaron Samuel, Uche Agbo and Moses Simon.

Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi will miss both legs of the qualifiers due to injury.

The Eagles will commence training on Tuesday which will be open, while the sessions for Wednesday and Thursday will be behind closed doors.

Also there will be a pre-match press conference at the Le Meridien, Uyo on Wednesday from 11.15am.