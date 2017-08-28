Mikel, Onazi, Iheanacho, 13 Other Eagles Hit Uyo For Cameroon

17

By Kayode Ogundare in Uyo:

Sixteen Super Eagles players have arrived in Uyo, venue of Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Among the players who are already in Uyo are skipper Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Alampasu, Ola Aina, Mikel Agu, and Ahmed Musa.

Others are Odion Ighalo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Elderson Echiejile, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi.

Meanwhile the players who are yet to arrive Uyo for the game are Victor Moses, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, Aaron Samuel, Uche Agbo and Moses Simon.

Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi will miss both legs of the qualifiers due to injury.

The Eagles will commence training on Tuesday which will be open, while the sessions for Wednesday and Thursday will be behind closed doors.

Also there will be a pre-match press conference at the Le Meridien, Uyo on Wednesday from 11.15am.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 17
  • Arow Ab 2 hours

    y invite onazi? or e don improve from his club

    Reply
  • Akinyosoye Olugbenga 2 hours

    Adegbenro no dey Y

    Reply
  • Nwosu Cornelius 2 hours

    U guyz are welcome

    Reply
  • Praz Osarollor 2 hours

    No break out heart ooh, try win cameroun

    Reply
  • Fadipe Ibukunoluwa Abiodun Moses 1 hour

    Win not more than that

    Reply
  • Bisoye S Moses Gbadamosi 1 hour

    Up eagles

    Reply
  • Osinachiadima Martins 1 hour

    good luck guys

    Reply
  • Francis Otafia 1 hour

    Una,,welcome,, how family,, and una oyibo frds,,hope Every body fine?

    Reply
  • Hyginus Emeka 1 hour

    Best of luck to our eagles. I pray you fly this time.

    Reply
  • Lazarus Kalidons 1 hour

    I welcome Mikel and Ighalo. I love you

    Reply
  • Olaleye Adisa 53 mins

    Where is Demola Kudaisi???

    Reply
  • Van Don 50 mins

    Mikel don be chinese product now hope him still good sha?

    Reply
  • Kingsley Ezekiel 44 mins

    Victor moses nko?

    Reply
  • Seun Emmanuel Odedeyi 34 mins

    OK, wetin una bring for me?

    Reply
  • Samuel Nicholas 29 mins

    God will bless all of you guys,,, for me ooo,, thanks for arriving early,,,

    Reply
  • Okafor Richard Okafor Richard 25 mins

    Where is Iwobi and Moses please?

    Reply
  • Mikzzy John Chike 14 mins

    What of moses and iwobi?

    Reply

