Mikel: One Point Against Cameroon Not Bad, We Wanted Three

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Nigeria captain Mikel Obi has said that he is eager for the Super Eagles to seal their place at the 2018 World Cup after their 1-1 draw with Cameroon here in Yaounde on Monday night.

The draw took Nigeria’s points tally to 10 from four matches in Group B of African qualifying, six more than second-placed Zambia, who face Algeria on Tuesday.

However, the result confirmed Cameroon’s elimination from the World Cup race.

“The World Cup is a big tournament and I want to attend a second one after my first in 2014,” Mikel said at the post-match press conference.

“A second one for me will be amazing. We have a great young team, but we’re not there yet.”

The Super Eagles scored first through Moses Simon in the first half but had to hold on late on to avoid defeat after Vincent Aboubakar’ s penalty had pulled the hosts level.

“Three points would have been great, but I’m happy with the one point we got. It was a really thought game.”