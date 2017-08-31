Mikel Set To Dazzle With New Green Boots Against Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

When the Super Eagles of Nigeria file out on Friday in a World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, fans of the three time champions will see team captain Mikel John Obi wearing a new set of green boots, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.

“I have my new boots for the game,”Mikel told teammates in Uyo on Thursday.

Mikel who missed the teams last three games due to a muscle injury is expected to play behind the striker in a three man midfield alongside Ogenyi Onazi and Oghenekaro Etebo.

The Tianjin TEDA midfielder who admits the team is condemned to win on Friday is banking on the return of Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo in attack and the Leon Balogun in defence to secure maximum points in Uyo.

Nigeria lead Group B with six points from two games, four more than second placed Cameroon who are expected to arrive in Uyo Thursday evening.