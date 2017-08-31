Mikel Set To Dazzle With New Green Boots Against Cameroon

3

Mikel Set To Dazzle With New Green Boots Against Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

When the Super Eagles of Nigeria file out on Friday in a World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, fans of the three time champions will see team captain Mikel John Obi wearing a new set of green boots, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.

“I have my new boots for the game,”Mikel told teammates in Uyo on Thursday.

Mikel who missed the teams last three games due to a muscle injury is expected to play behind the striker in a three man midfield alongside Ogenyi Onazi and Oghenekaro Etebo.

The Tianjin TEDA midfielder who admits the team is condemned to win on Friday is banking on the return of Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo in attack and the Leon Balogun in defence to secure maximum points in Uyo.

Nigeria lead Group B with six points from two games, four more than second placed Cameroon who are expected to arrive in Uyo Thursday evening.

Related posts:

  1. Moses’ Return Excites Super Eagles Fans More Than Mikel’s, Ighalo’s
  2. Rohr: Mikel, Moses, Ighalo’s Experience Will Be Key To Eagles’ Win Vs Cameroon
  3. Simon: I Want To Score Against Cameroon Again After My Friendly Match Goal
  4. Mikel: We Are Condemned To Beat Cameroon
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • Osamwen Okhuarobo 55 mins

    too much propaganda. it better translate to result.

    Reply
  • Morakinyo Oluwaseun 40 mins

    Abeg mikel wear ur normal boot ooo, don’t come and give excuse about it o

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Gaby 60 mins

    I wonder why mikel want change boot. Mikel u dont test this boot for china?? Abeg no mess up oooh. Na u be capi, so no mistake biko….

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *