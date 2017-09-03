Mikel: Super Eagles Are ‘Hungry’ For Victory In Yaounde

Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi has assured that the team is in top spirit going into Monday’s second leg of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double-header against Cameroon in Yaounde, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 in Uyo on Friday with Mikel getting on the score-sheet, and providing an assist for the Super Eagles who recorded their heaviest win over Cameroon.

Mikel says the team is in buoyant spirit and are focused on recording another win to confirm their qualification for the World Cup if Zambia fail to win in Algeria on Tuesday.

“We are just very keen to finish what we started. We started a job in Uyo and it is time to finish it,” a statement released by the Nigeria Football Federation media department on Sunday quotes Mikel.

“If we can pick the World Cup ticket by Monday, why wait any longer?

“We are all very confident, because we know our ability and what we are ready to bring to the party.”

“We are as hungry, perhaps even more hungry than they are. It will be a tough affair but we will give our very best to take the three points.”

Nigeria lead Group B with nine points, five ahead of Zambia in second place, and seven better than third placed Cameroon who have two points.