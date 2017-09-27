Mikel: Super Eagles Respect Zambia But We Must Beat Them

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has declared that the team must not waste the opportunity to seal their qualification for the 2018 World Cup with a match to spare.

Nigeria will claim African qualifying Group B’s sole ticket with a win over Zambia in Uyo on 7 October.

Mikel has been in impressive form in the qualifiers but he insists the resurgent Chipolopolo must not be taken lightly.

“I must admit that I applaud the resurgence of the Zambians this late in the qualifiers,” Mikel told the Nigeria Football Federation website on Wednesday.

“Beating Algeria home and away is no mean feat. We will take them very seriously on 7thOctober because they clearly have a new spirit. It is time we wrap this up.”

Zambia defeated Algeria twice in early September to close the gap with Nigeria to three points with two rounds of game to go.

“We have all shown professionalism, dedication and determination to be at the pole position in a group tagged ‘Group of Death’,” Mikel added.

“Commendations must go to the entire team and the Coach, but we must finish it up in Uyo and secure our ticket right there.”

Nigeria lead the group with 10 points to Zambia’s seven, while Algeria and Cameroon are out of reckoning.

