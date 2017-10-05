Mikel: Super Eagles Will Repel Strong Zambia Attack

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

Nigeria captain Mikel Obi is banking on the Super Eagles’ defence to cage the rampaging Zambian attack when they host the Chipolopolo in Saturday’s crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Zambians have scored four goals in the last two games against Algeria, conceding one goal just as the Super Eagles team led by Mikel have found the back of the net five times against Cameroon, letting in one.

The Zambia side have evolved in the last six months and were victors over Algeria on matchdays 3 and 4 which rekindled their World Cup hopes. But the Tianjin TEDA star says he dreams of leading the Eagles to Russia.

“From the coach to us the players, we are not taking the game lightly and we all know how important the game is,” Mikel said during the Super Eagles media conference here in Uyo on Thursday.

“I’m motivated to go all out to win.

“We’ve been watching videos and also monitoring them to know their strong points and their weaknesses as well.”

“Their attack is their strongest point but we have a good defence now to stop them. And we have a strong attack of our own.”

