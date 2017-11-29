Mohammed Celebrates ‘New Beginning’ At Norwegian Club Sarpsborg

Exclusive By Adeboye Amosu: Former U-23 Eagles midfielder, Usman Mohammed, is eager to get his career back on track after penning a three-year deal with Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

Mohammed’s career stalled after he refused to feature for Portuguese club Nacional de Madeira last season over pay dispute.

He was freed from the shackles of Madeira after the Federation of International Football Federation, FIFA ruled that he was free to join another club following a petition by his agent.

After failing trials with Spanish giants Barcelona Team B, the former FC Taraba captain was offered the chance to train with Sarpsborg and the player did enough to earn a contract at the modest side.

“It’s a new beginning for me and I thank God all the troubles are over now,” Mohammed told Completesportsnigeria.com in an exclusive interview.

“I was not happy with the situation as I have not been able to play competitive football since the last olympics in Rio, Brazil, but the situation is normal now.

“I will be unveiled by the club on Sunday and look forward to joining my teammates for the pre-season in January.”

Sarpsborg finished in third position in the just concluded Norwegian League season and will face Lillestrom in the Norway Cup final on Saturday.

The new Norwegian League season is expected to kick off next February.

Mohammed featured at the 2015 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations which Nigeria won in Senegal, as well as at last year’s Rio Olympics, where the country clinched a bronze medal.

He was also part of the home-based Super Eagles team that played at African Nations Championship in Rwanda in 2016.

