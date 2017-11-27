Monaco Appoint Emenalo New Director Of Sports

AS Monaco have appointed former Chelsea sporting director Michael Emenalo as the new sporting director of the French club.

Emenalo’s appointment was announced on the Monaco’s website on Monday by the vice president Vadim Vasilyev.

“I have been following Michael Emenalo’s work for a long time and I am very happy to have him here after he chose to quit Chelsea,” Vasilyev said.

“His know-how in scouting network, as well as the technical skills he developed working in one of the most successful clubs in the world in the past few years, are the main reasons leading us to present him our ambitious challenge.

“Through this appointment, it is a further sign that we are ambitious and competitive in our model. ”

Former Nigeria defender Emenalo vowed to make the best of the opportunity to work with Monaco.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for me in such a high quality project.

“AS Monaco has shown a great evolution in the past few seasons and I am convinced that the club will keep being successful.

“Vadim Vasilyev convinced me to join AS Monaco and I believe this is the right choice for me after my decision to leave Chelsea.

“I will work here with humility and try my best to bring my experience in this club which is a reference of French and European football. ”

During his stay in London, Chelsea won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup, Europa League and of course, the Champions League in 2012.

The Super Eagles USA ’94 World Cup star also assisted in driving the technical programmes of Chelsea Academy and international network, building one of the best academies and leading the U19 to win two times in a row the Youth League (2015, 2016).

