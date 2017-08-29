Monaco Sign £10m Jovetic To Replace Mbappe

Monaco have confirmed the signing of Montengro forward Stevan Jovetic for £10million from Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old former Manchester City player is expected to replace teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe who is Paris Saint-Germain-bound.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Jovetic told the club’s official website on Tuesday.

“AS Monaco is a big club that played in the Champions League semifinal last season and won the French league.

“There are great players in this team, that’s why I chose AS Monaco.”

Jovetic joined Sevilla on loan midway through last season, scoring seven times in 24 outings for the La Liga outfit.