Morata: Chelsea Will Keep Fighting, To Go Atop Table

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is hopeful that Chelsea will consistently win games and move up to the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues claimed a hard fought 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday – their third of the season after an opening day defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Morata and Ngolo Kante scored for the Blues who needed to fend off a late surge from Leicester in the encounter.

Morata who bagged his third goal of the campaign in the win told Skysports after the game that the Blues suffered in the final minutes of the game.

“It is important to win here. Always against Leicester at this stadium it is very difficult to win,” he said.

“We were in a good position at 2-0 but suffered to the end. This is the Premier League.

“I am good but the most important thing is we are not in the first places and we look forward to moving ahead in the table.”

The Spanish forward will be looking to score his fourth EPL goal when Chelsea host Arsenal next Sunday at the Stamford Bridge.