Morata Fires Chelsea Past Leicester; Moses, Ndidi, Iheanacho In Action, Success Benched

By Johnny Edward:

Chelsea recorded their third straight win of the English Premier League season by defeating Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

A goal in each half from Alvaro Morata and N’Golo Kante sealed the win for the Blues.

Jamie Vardy pulled a goal back from the spot in the second half after Thibaut Courtois fouled the England international in the box.

Nigeria pair of Victor Moses and Wilfred Ndidi were handed their fourth starts in the English Premier League for Chelsea and Leicester City respectively while Kelechi Iheanacho made his second substitute appearance for the the Foxes.

Morata had the first chance on goal after he was played through by Timeou Bakayoko but his shot was blocked by Wes Morgan in the fourth minute.

Leicester reacted well stretching Chelsea on the flanks with their long ball to Jamie Vardy who forced the Blues defence line to errors in the first four minutes.

Cesc Fabregas playing ahead of the duo of Ngolo Kante and Bakayoko in a 3-5-2 formation forced a save from Kasper Schmiechel moments later.

In the 22nd minute, Victor Moses broke through on goal but his cut back pass was intercepted by Wes Morgan for a corner.

Islam Slimani failed to finish off a swift counter-attack after Kante was robbed off the ball at the edge of the Leicester City box.

Ten minutes later, Morata spurned another chance again but he made amends powering a header past Schmiechel in goal from a delightful cross from Cesar Azpiculeta in the 43rd minute.

At the restart, Leicester City Craig Shakespeare brought on Demarai Gray for Islam Slimani but it was Chelsea bwho doubled their lead thought a 25 yard shot from Kante.

The celebration was short-lived as Vardy struck from the spot after Courtois brought down Vardy in the box.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte replaced Moses in the 74th minute by deadline Davide Zappacosta.

He also introduced Eden Hazard while Shakespeare also brought in Kelechi Iheanacho for the final ten minutes.

At the Saint Mary’s stadium, Isaac Success was an unused substitute for Watford in their 2-0 win over Southampton.

Success is yet to make an appearance for the Hornets this season in the English Premier League season.

Goals Abdoulaye Doucoure and Daryl Janmaat secured a the win for the Hornets.