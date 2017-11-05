Morata Powers Chelsea Past Man United, Everton Claim Comeback Win Vs Watford

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea bounced back from their midweek UEFA Champions League defeat to Roma by edging Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

The only goal of the game was scored by Alvaro Morata to secure the hard-fought win for the league champions.

Chelsea are now fourth on 22 points while Manchester United remain second on 23 points, eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea had the first attempt on goal in the second minute but David De Gea got down well to save N’Golo Kante’s low shot.

Two minutes later United had their own attempt on goal only for Ashley Young’s dangerous floated ball to be held firmly by Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea thought they had taken the lead on seven minutes but Alvaro Morata was judged to have pushed Phil Jones.

United had a big chance to take the lead in the ninth minute only for Marcus Rashford’s header going just over the bar.

Tiemour Bakayoko had two quick opportunities to open the scoring but failed to find the back of the net on both occasions.

United had their own chance to score on 17 minutes through Romelu Lukaku but Courtois stretched well to palm his goal bound shot away.

De Gea was called to action in the 19th minute as he produced a superb block off Eden Hazard’s left foot shot while Cesc Fabregas failed to make the rebound count.

Henrihk Mkhytarian almost got United the first goal on 30 minutes but could not connect with Young’s pass.

With five minutes left in the fitst half,Andreas Christensen met a superb corner from Fabregas only to see his header from close range go over the bar.

Three minutes into the second half, Morata went close for Chelsea but his shot from the edge of the box went wide.

Hazard has a big chance to open the scoring on 54 minutes but his left foot shot from close range was well saved by Courtois.

Chelsea’s early pressure eventually paid off in the 55th minute through Morata who headed in Cesar Azpilicuerta’s cross.

Morata should have doubled United’s lead on 65 minutes but delayed too much on the ball which was eventually cleared off him.

In the 69th minute Ander Herrera aimed a left-foot shot from the edge of the box which went wide off target.

Bakayoko had a chance to double Chelsea lead on 15 minutes after pitching the ball off Herrera in midfield but hit a tame effort which went off target.

A minute later Hazard had a chance to score but shot straight at Courtois.

In the 84th minute Rashford sent in a dangerous cross at the far post which missed Maroune Fellaini.

United were unfortunate not to be on level terms on 87 minutes as Rashford’s shot from edge went inches wide.

With one minute left Courtois pulled off a brilliant save to deny Fellaini.

Morata should have wrapped up the game in the closing stage of the game but miscued his effort.

In the other EPL game on Sunday, Everton came from 2-0 down at home to defeat Watford 3-2.

