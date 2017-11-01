The Morning After: See The Hilarious Things Twitter Is Saying About Chelsea’s 3-0 Humiliation By Roma

0

By Kayode Ogundare: 

Premier League champions Chelsea were trounced 3-0 by AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Group C on matchday four of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The defeat was Chelsea’s first in the group stage this season after two wins and a draw.

A brace from Stephan El Shaarawy and a strike from Diego Perrotti sealed Roma’s second win in the group stage.

El Shaarawy gave Roma the perfect start when he scored just one minute into the game.

The former AC Milan forward grabbed his second goal of the night making it 2-0 to Roma in the 36th minute.

And in the 63rd minute, Perrotti got on the score sheet to extend Roma’s lead.

After the game, Social Media went into meltdown and completesportsnigeria.com brings you some of the most hilarious reactions from Twitter.

