The Morning After: See The Hilarious Things Twitter Is Saying About Chelsea’s 3-0 Humiliation By Roma

By Kayode Ogundare:

Premier League champions Chelsea were trounced 3-0 by AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Group C on matchday four of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The defeat was Chelsea’s first in the group stage this season after two wins and a draw.

A brace from Stephan El Shaarawy and a strike from Diego Perrotti sealed Roma’s second win in the group stage.

El Shaarawy gave Roma the perfect start when he scored just one minute into the game.

The former AC Milan forward grabbed his second goal of the night making it 2-0 to Roma in the 36th minute.

And in the 63rd minute, Perrotti got on the score sheet to extend Roma’s lead.

After the game, Social Media went into meltdown and completesportsnigeria.com brings you some of the most hilarious reactions from Twitter.

Incase your missed Chelsea🔵 vs Roma🔴 here are the Highlights pic.twitter.com/mQs7IKPIuq — Rowdy Rebel (@OG_Martini) November 1, 2017

Meanwhile Chelsea fans should open to the book 📖 of Roma chapter 3 vs 0

Brother Conte please read — Alex LordCash Omaiye (@Alexmoney305) November 1, 2017

100% agree with Antonio Conte. Chelsea is lacking the fire and more so last night vs Roma. Need to get our act together and regroup! #CFC https://t.co/f6R23kEDsL — Mihir Misra (@MihirMisra_) November 1, 2017

Roma vs Chelsea summed up in one pic pic.twitter.com/NVBUrQcaRB — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) November 1, 2017

Full story of Roma vs Chelsea 😔🤔 pic.twitter.com/WzeJJD1miu — Maxxi Phillip Anekwe (@IamPhilzoJr) November 1, 2017

Just in case you missed the Roma vs Chelsea match, here are the highlights #ROMCHE First Half vs Full Time pic.twitter.com/7jExu3fsUC — 👑♉Kinggbardes♉️👑 (@BahdBoiBardes) November 1, 2017

Chelsea before their match against AS Roma Vs Chelsea after their match against AS Roma pic.twitter.com/8FPjsyLGwW — Marvelous 🇳🇬 (@diamond_marv) November 1, 2017

