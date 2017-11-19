Moroccan Legend, Hadji: Nigeria Strong Enough To Win CHAN 2018‎

By Adeboye Amosu:
Moroccan legend, Mustapha Hadji has backed the home-based Super Eagles to win their first African Nations Championship title next year in his homeland, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.
The Super Eagles are in Group C alongside Rwanda, 2014 winners Libya and minnows Equatorial Guinea.
The West Africans failed to qualify for the first two editions of the competition but came third in their first appearance at South Africa 2014.
Their participation at the last edition in Rwanda ended on a disappointing note as they exited the competition in the group stage.
Hadji who was crowned the 1998 African Footballer of the year, however believes the Salisu Yusuf led side id among the favourites to lift the trophy in Morocco.
“Nigeria have a strong team and they have a good chance of winning the CHAN,” Hadji who starred for Morocco at the 1998 World Cup in France told reporters in his analysis after the draw ceremony at the Sofitel Hotel, Rabat.
“They have good players playing for top clubs in Europe and their league is strong too. I expect them to have achieve remarkable things at the CHAN.”
The Super Eagles will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in their first group game of the competition on January 15.
The competition designed for players plying their trade in their countries domestic league will run from January 13 to February 4.
COMMENTS
He should back is country to win why Nigeria
Let see what they can do
Na wa o! so simply becos we defeated argentina in a friendly, does dat make us among the title contenders? yes, we were undefeated during the world cup qualifiers, bvt dat was african football…We’re talking about world cup, a competition dat comprises the likes of brazil, germany, france, england, spain…..we’ll be lucky if we even get to the semi finals sef…
he isnt talkin abt world cup. chan competition.
Chan not world cup
IS ALWAYS GOOD TO READ THE INSTRUCTIONS BEFORE ANSWERING EXAM QUESTION
African people and their unpatriotic attitude. Your country is hosting a games which they also are participants, yet you’re backing another country to win the game in your home town. You must be having serious issues with patriotism.
he is only tipping Nigeria as one of the favourites to win the trophy and thats all…
Beside this is a mere propaganda