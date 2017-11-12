Moses: Azpilicueta Is My Biggest Influence

By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria wing-back, Victor Moses, has picked teammate Cezar Azpilicueta as the player who has played the biggest part in transforming his Chelsea career.

Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan in 2012, but had a torrid time at the beginning of his stay with the Blues failing to nail a regular playing time.

The 26-year-old was loaned out to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United after his first season at the club.

He has however witnessed a remarkable change in fortune since the arrival of Antonio Conte at the club, thriving in a new wing- back role.

“I’d say Azpilicueta (has influenced me most).

He played a huge part in my defensive development last season,”Moses who has been nominated for the Aiteo CAF and BBC African Footballer of Tthe Year Awards told Goal.

“He is always behind me, always constantly talking to me to make sure I am in the right position. When is the time to go and when’s the time to stay.

“The more games I was playing, [the more] we were getting used to the formation and position I was playing, which worked out well for me and he helped a lot.

“He understands me. We established a partnership which was very good.

“To me, I would say that Cesar is underrated. As a defender he has got everything. He’s quick, he’s got that desire, passion for the game. He just wants to play football. Azpilicueta is never tired. He can run all night in every minute. He wants to play every game.

“I think he could play on a Saturday and then again on a Monday. He’s got a great ability.

“It is great for us that we have him. He’s someone that loves the game. He is always talking to every player before games. He wakes everyone up and says we have got to go out there and win this game.”

