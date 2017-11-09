Moses, Balogun, Mane Make CAF’s 2018 World Cup Qualifiers Overall Best XI

Both Moses and Balogun were instrumental in the Super Eagles qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia as the side won four of their five African qualifying Group B matches.

Moses, who has been shortlisted for the African Player of the Year award, will miss the Eagles’ final World Cup qualifying clash against Algeria in Constantine on Friday due to injury.

On his part, Balogun is expected to be in action for the Eagles.

Other players who made the list are Egypt’s duo, Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Hegazy, Cote d’Ivoire’s Serge Aurier, Youseef Msakni and Aly Maaloul of Tunisia, Mbark Boussoufa and Khalid Boutaib both from Morocco.

Also in the list are Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Uganda’s Dennis Onyango.

Nigeria and Egypt are the only two countries who have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

CAF’S 2018 World Cup Qualifying Best Eleven

Goalkeeper

Dennis Onyango (Uganda)

Defenders

Leon Balogun (Nigeria)

Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire)

Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt)

Aly Maaloul (Tunisia)

Midfielders

Victor Moses (Nigeria)

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia)

Mbark Boussoufa (Morocco)

Forwards

Khalid Boutaib (Morocco)