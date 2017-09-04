Moses, Balogun, Ndidi Make World Cup Qualifiers Best XI

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles trio; Victor Moses, Wilfred Ndidi and Leon Balogun were included in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2018 World Cup qualifiers matchday 3 best eleven.

CAF made the announcement on its verified Twitter handle on Monday.

The three Super Eagles’ players’ inclusion is as a result of their impressive performance in Friday’s 4-0 thrashing of Group B foes Cameroon in Uyo.

Moses scored the Eagles’ third goal and provided an assist for the second goal while Balogun and Ndidi were excellent in defence and midfield respectively.

The three players are expected to be in action for the Eagles against Cameroon today (Monday) in the second leg match in Yaoundé.

Other players in the CAF matchday 3 best eleven are Zambia’s two-goal hero against Algeria, Brian Mwila, Mehdi Benatia and Hakim Ziyech of Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire’s duo of Serge Aurier and Seydou Doumbia.

Also in the best eleven are Denis Onyango of Uganda, Ghailene Chaalali of Tunisia and Nuno Rocha of Cape Verde.

CAF 2018 World Cup Qualifier Matchday 3 Best XI:

Goalkeeper:

Denis Onyango (Uganda)

Defenders:

Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire)

Leon Balogun (Nigeria)

Mehdi Benatia (Morocco)

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)

Victor Moses (Nigeria)

Nuno Rocha (Cape Verde)

Ghailene Chaalali (Tunisia)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Strikers:

Seydou Doumbia (Cote d’Ivoire)

Brian Mwila (Zambia)