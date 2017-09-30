By Mumini Alao in London:

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was an unused substitute as Chelsea lost 1-0 to a dominant Manchester City in the Premier League here at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday.

It was Chelsea’s second home defeat this season after their 3-2 opening day loss to Burnley.

The only goal of the game was scored by former Chelsea player Kevin De Bruyne in the second half.

Manchester City move back to the top on the log on 19 points while Chelsea remain fourth on 13 points.

Morata had the game’s first attempt on goal early in the game but his header from N’Golo Kante’s cross went just over the bar.

Manchester City a chance of their own on five minutes from a free-kick but Thibaut Courtois held De Bruyne’s well-struck effort.

Cesar Azpilicuerta had Chelsea’s first chance on goal in the 27th minute but goalkeeper Ederson parried the effort away for a corner.

From the resultant corner, City launched a counter-attack through Raheem Sterling whose teasing cross went across the home side’s goal with Gabriel Jesus and Silva failing to capitalise.

Chelsea were forced to a first half change as Morata went off with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Willian.

With one minute left in the first half, Fernandinho had Manchester City’s best chance as he powered in a header from close range off De Bruyne’s corner which Courtois brilliantly punched away.

City continued their domination in the second half and should have taken the lead on 54 minutes only for Sterling who was left unmarked inside Chelsea’s box to smash his left foot effort over the bar.

Chelsea had a chance on 61 minutes through Eden Hazard whose shot from a tight angle was punched away by Ederson.

City went close again on 66 minutes this time through Silva but he hit his effort against a Chelsea defender.

City eventually took the lead on 67 minutes as De Bruyne smashed in a superb left foot strike from the edge of the box which flew past Courtois.

In the 83rd minute, City broke on the right but Sterling’s low cross was cut out by Gary Cahill.

Moments later Jesus’ well struck effort from Sterling’s cross was cleared off the line by Antonio Rudiger as the impressive City sought to add to their lead.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.