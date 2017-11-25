Moses Benched On Return, BBC Award Rival Salah Scores As Chelsea Hold Liverpool

By James Agberebi: Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses returned to the Chelsea squad after an injury spell and was an unused substitute after being out since October 14.

Mohamed Salah, Moses’ rival for the BBC African Player of the Year award, gave Liverpool the lead before substitute Willian drew Chelsea level. Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals.

Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings with Chelsea.

Chelsea are third on 26 points, while Liverpool are fifth on 23 points in the league table.

Liverpool had the first attempt on goal in the ninth minute but Mohamed Salah’s strike went over the bar.

In the 21st minute, Chelsea had their first real attempt on goal through Eden Hazard whose low shot was parried away for a corner by Simon Mignolet.

A minute later Danny Drinkwater was played through on goal by Hazard but Mignolet rushed out of his goal to prevent the former Leicester player from putting Chelsea ahead.

Chelsea continued to create chances and should have taken the lead in the 23rd minute but Mignolet punched away Davide Zappacosta’s shot.

Chelsea won a free-kick in a dangerous area on 32 minutes but Marcos Alonso’s effort went narrowly wide.

Salah should have given Liverpool the lead on 41 minutes after turning Gary Cahill but his curler went inches wide.

Three minutes into the second half, Thibaut Courtois almost gifted Liverpool the lead as he allowed Daniel Sturridge’s weak strike drift beneath him and away for a corner.

In the 60th minute, Chelsea almost took the lead off a counter but Zappacosta’s dangerous low cross evaded everybody.

Liverpool had a chance of their own on 63rd minute through Sturridge but his goal-bound shot was blocked by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Liverpool eventually took the lead on 65 minutes through Salah who slid the ball past Courtois off Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s deft pass.

Courtois was called to action as he made a superb save off Georgino Wynaldum on 81 minutes.

A minute later Alonso almost drew Chelsea level only to smash his effort from range over the bar.

Chelsea’s pressure finally got the equaliser thanks to Willian whose cross-cum-shot from the right left Mignolet stranded to draw Chelsea level.

Salah almost got his second of the game in the 91st minute but his shot from the edge was brilliantly saved by Courtois for a corner.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.