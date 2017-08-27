Moses Celebrates Five Years At Chelsea; Opens Up On New Players, UCL Group

Nigeria forward Victor Moses is happy to have spent five years as a Chelsea player.

Last week marked the fifth anniversary of Moses joining and he is fulfilled to be a key player for the Premier League champions, who have sent him out on loan thrice: to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.

“It does feel like yesterday to be honest,” Moses, who joined from Wigan in 2012, told Chelsea’s official website on Sunday.

“I am glad to still be here and I am enjoying every single bit of my football at the moment. I just want to keep on going. The most important thing is helping my team-mates when we are on the pitch and make sure we win as many games as we can. This season is going to be a very difficult season but we have to do the best to make sure everyone is happy, the fans, the club, everyone.”

Chelsea face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in what will be Moses’ first home match of the season after he missed the 3-2 Premier League defeat to Burnley through suspension.

“It is always nice to start the home season, the first game at Stamford Bridge for me, and it will be nice to get three points,” he added.

“Everton are a very good side, they went to Man City and got a draw there, but we know the kind of players we have here at Chelsea, collectively and individually. We have been working very hard in training to make sure we can do the best we can today.

“Everton brought in lots of new players but the most important thing is to concentrate on ourselves at the moment.

“We did not start the season the way everyone expected, but last week we were back like ourselves and we just want to stick together as a team and keep working hard in training, bring that to the game and try to win.”

“It is good because we have a good manager who knows how to treat the players and how to grind out a result. Last week we did exactly that and we came out victorious but the most important thing now is to keep working together as a team because the season has just started. We are working hard together as a team to make sure we understand each other and we have the likes of (Tiemoue) Bakayoko, (Anthony) Rudiger and (Alvaro) Morata in, so they are still getting used to the system we are playing and they are very good players. We are working very hard to make sure we understand each other.

“The new players all fit in well. We are trying to make them feel at home and they are happy to be here. We are trying to make sure they enjoy their football.”

Chelsea have been drawn to play Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag in a tough UEFA Champions League group, but Moses is looking forward to the competition.

The Super Eagles star said: “It is good for a great club like us to be playing Champions League again. We missed it last season, it was disappointing we were not in it. Now we are back in it and that is where we should be. We will do the best we can to make the fans happy and we will take each group stage game as it comes.”