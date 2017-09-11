By Johnny Edward:

Chelsea star Victor Moses is eager to make his fifth UEFA Champions League appearance for the Blues in Tuesday night’s home clash against Azerbaijani side Qarabag at Stamford Bridge, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

Super Eagles forward Moses has featured in Chelsea’s three English Premier League games this season after his suspension for a red card in last season’s FA Cup final.

Moses posted a picture of himself and teammate Timeou Bakayoko in Chelsea training on Monday ahead of the game on his official Twitter handle.

“Getting ready for the Champions league,” Moses tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Moses will be picked for the game with Davide Zappacosta also available for the game.

Moses made his debut in the Champions League for Chelsea in 2012.