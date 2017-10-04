Moses Finally Arrives In Uyo, To Train With Eagles Wednesday Evening

By Nurudeen Obalola and Johnny Edward in Uyo Chelsea star Victor Moses finally arrived at the Super Eagles camp here in Uyo on Wednesday afternoon for the World Cup qualifier against Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Moses missed the team’s first training session on Tuesday along with Alex Iwobi and three other players, all of whom have now arrived.

The Chelsea star is now the last of the 25 invited players for the key qualifier.

Ibom Le Meridian Hotel here in Uyo Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Super Eagles co-ordinator, Patrick Pascal, confirmed that the 26-year-old joined his teammates this afternoon and should train with the team later this evening.

“Yes he (Moses) is in camp,” Pascal confirmed to Completesportsnigeria.com at the team’s sprawling Ibom Le Meridien Hotel base in the outskirts of Uyo.

Moses was instrumental in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 win over Cameroon in Uyo last month where he scored a goal and provided an assist.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles’ training session on Wednesday will start at 5pm at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium practice pitch.

It will be open to the media and the fans according to a tweet on the official handle of the Super Eagles.

Read Also: [Photos] See Complete Sports Exclusive Pictures Of Zambia Training On Tuesday In Ghana

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.