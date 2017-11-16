Moses Happy With Support For BBC African Player Award

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has sent a ‘thank you’ message to everyone who has shown support as he guns for the 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

Moses is one of the five shortlisted players for this year’s award as revealed during a special live launch broadcast in London last Saturday.

He is in the running alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon/Dortmund), Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool) and Naby Keita (Guinea/ RB Leipzig).

Among those who have shown support to Moses are some of his Super Eagles teammates, the Nigeria Football Federation and his Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas.

“Thanks to everyone for your support,” Moses wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced on Monday 11 December, live on BBC World TV and BBC World Service Radio.

Moses’ last game for Chelsea was in their 2-1 away loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on October 14 as he had to go off with a hamstring injury.

