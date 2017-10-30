Moses: I’ll Soon Be Back From Injury

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has stated that he will soon return to action after being sidelined with injury.

Moses limped off in the first half in Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League loss to struggling Crystal Palace on 14 October with a hamstring injury.

Following his injury, Moses has gone on to miss four of Chelsea’s games.

In a short 37 seconds video posted on his Twitter handle where he was exercising inside a swimming pool, Victor stated that he has stepped up his recovery.

“Putting the work in, will be back soon! Road to recovery,” he wrote.

He is likely to be out of the Super Eagles squad that will face Algeria in their final Group B FIFA 2018 World Cup in Constantine on November 10.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.