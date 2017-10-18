Moses: I’m Working Hard To Regain Fitness, Return To The Pitch

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has assured that he is working hard to regain full fitness. And resume playing again following his recent injury, Completesportsnigeria.com reports .

Moses limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday after picking up a hamstring injury.

The injury means he is out of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League home clash against AS Roma on Wednesday.

Moses who expressed his disgust following his injury, however sent a good luck message to his Chelsea teammates ahead of the game against Roma.

“Gutted to pick up an injury. Working hard to get fit and back on the pitch as soon as I can! Good luck to the boys tonight come on the Chels,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday .

Moses was in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria who pipped Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 to qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

