Moses Impressed With Chelsea’s ‘Great Win’ Vs Qarabag

Nigeria international Victor Moses is delighted to see Chelsea secure a place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The English Premier League champions thrashed Arzebaijani club Qarabag 4-0 at the Olympic Stadium, Baku on Wednesday night.

The win for the Blues also saw them move up to first position in their group ahead of Italian side AS Roma who lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Moses missed out of the game as he is still recuperating from the hamstring injury he suffered against Crystal Palace in October.

"Great win last night. Job done. Looking forward to the next round," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.