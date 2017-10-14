Palace have claimed their first win and goals in the English Premier League this season with that victory, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Cesar Azpilicueta (own goal) and a Wilfried Zaha goal were enough for the home side whileTiemoune Bakayoko got Chelsea’s goal.

Zaha was presented with the first chance to put the Eagles ahead in the second minute but he delayed his shot a bit late and the ball was cleared.

Crystal Palace scored when Cesar Azpilicueta deflected Yohan Cabaye’s shot into his team’s net in the 11th minute.

Tiemoune Bakayogo equalised for Chelsea six minutes later from a header off a corner kick.

Manchester City thrashed Stoke City 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium to climb to the top of the table with 22 points.

Gabriel Jesus (brace), Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane, David Silva and Bernado Silva were the scorers for City. A Mame Diouf goal and Kyle Walker’s own goal were Stoke’s consolation on Saturday while Christian Eriksen grabbed a goal for Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium as they defeated the Cherries.