Moses Injured As Chelsea Lose To Palace; Abraham Bags Brace; City, Spurs Win



Super Eagles star Victor Moses was in action for 40 minutes at Selhurst Park on Saturday before he was substituted off with a hamstring complaint as Chelsea lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace.

Palace have claimed their first win and goals in the English Premier League this season with that victory, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Cesar Azpilicueta (own goal) and a Wilfried Zaha goal were enough for the home side whileTiemoune Bakayoko got Chelsea’s goal.

Zaha was presented with the first chance to put the Eagles ahead in the second minute but he delayed his shot a bit late and the ball was cleared.

Crystal Palace scored when Cesar Azpilicueta deflected Yohan Cabaye’s shot into his team’s net in the 11th minute.

Tiemoune Bakayogo equalised for Chelsea six minutes later from a header off a corner kick.

Manchester City thrashed Stoke City 7-2  at the Etihad Stadium to climb to the top of the table  with 22 points.

Gabriel Jesus (brace), Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho,  Leroy Sane, David Silva and Bernado Silva were the scorers for City. A Mame Diouf goal and Kyle Walker’s own goal were Stoke’s consolation on Saturday while Christian Eriksen grabbed a goal for Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium as they defeated the Cherries.

Also on Saturday, Nigerian-born Tammy Abraham scored twice as Swansea defeated Huddersfield Town 4-2 in their Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium.
Abraham, who has turned down Nigeria’s advances to play international football with the Super Eagles, scored in the 42nd and 43rd minutes to take his tally this season to four league goals.
In another EPL fixture, Tottenham Hotspur won their first league match at Wembley with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.
  charles emeka okwu

    Good one tammy. Just have a rethink and join our world cup team. Playing at the fifa world cup at the age of 20 will be a plus to his promising career. Sticking with England where he may not be trusted to start ahead of the likes of kane,vardy,rashford and old horse defoe is not ideal.

