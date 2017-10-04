Moses, Iwobi Join Super Eagles Training As 25 Players Prepare For Zambia

By Johnny Edward (Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon joined the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday evening as they held their second training session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium training pitch ahead of Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

Ola Aina and Chigozie Awaziem also joined the session, meaning all the five players who missed the first training session on Tuesday were in attendance as a full house of invited players trained under Gernot Rohr’s guidance for one hour 15 minutes under light rain.

The session started around 5pm with the 22 outfield players put through their pace with the ball for 15 minutes.

Afterwards, the Super Eagles were grouped into two with Mikel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi leading teams A and B in a fun but intense training match.

Odion Ighalo and Kelechi Iheanacho both scored for Team A led by Mikel while Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi were on target for Team B who were inspired by Ogenyi Onazi.

Over 200 Uyo fans, who were kept out of the training pitch with a barbed wire fence, attended the training session and mobbed the players for photographs afterwards as they made for their bus.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.