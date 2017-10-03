Moses, Iwobi Missing; Ajiboye, Akpeyi Sparkle As 20 Super Eagles Train For Zambia

Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina and Victor Moses all missed the session which had about 200 Uyo fans in attendance.

The training began at about 5pm with the team drawn into two groups having a light workout and doing some ball work.

The first group had skipper Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, William Troost Ekong, John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The second group was made up of Elderson Echiejile, Daniel Akpeyi, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Agbo, Mikel Agu, Dele Ajiboye, Ahmed Musa Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Aremu Afis and Kelechi Iheanacho.

After the ball work, coach Gernot Rohr made players run with the ball aerially in a contest that the competitive players obviously had fun with, each group running at full pelt and cheering wildly whenever they won.

Mikel’s group lost twice and they were punished by Rohr with press-up drills.

While the outfield players were doing their thing, the three goalkeepers had their own session seperately under the watchful eyes of goalkeeper trainers Alloy Agu and the Italian Enrico Pionetti but joined the rest of the squad after 35 minutes.