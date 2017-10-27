Moses, Kante Out Of Bournemouth Vs Chelsea As Conte Sweats To ‘Overcome Difficult Period’

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stated that Super Eagles forward Victor Moses and N’Golo Kante have not recovered from injury.

Moses was substituted in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-1 away loss to Crystal Palace with a ham-string injury.

Kante also went off in France’s 1-0 away win against Bulgaria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup after picking up an hamstring injury also.

While Moses has missed Chelsea’s last three games, Kante has not featured in Chelsea’s last fout games.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, Conte however said Kante should be fit to face Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

“Moses and Kante are still unavailable for tomorrow’s game. I hope to have Kante back for Roma,” Conte said.

“We have to try overcome this period.

“We have faced a lot of problems. We are going well. We have the points we deserve.”

Conte said that they will have to be wary of a dangerous Bournemouth side who have been impressive, while stating they hope to see former Chelsea duo Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic.

“Bournemouth are a really good team and we will need to pay great attention tomorrow.” He said

“We are looking forward to seeing Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic, two important players for us last season.”

On whether Chelsea can replicate their 13-game winning run last season, Conte admitted it will be a tall order for them.

He said: “It will be hard to repeat our 13-game winning sequence from last season as the Premier League is very difficult.”

And responding to reports that Carlo Ancellotti is waiting to replace him at Chelsea because he’s not getting on with the players, Conte said: “In the past, it’s happened the same with the other managers. The stories try to create problems between me and the players. If people continue to write about this, I feel like I answered very well in the past about these issues.”

