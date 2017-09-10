Moses, Kante, Morata Get Top Ratings In Chelsea Win Vs Leicester

‎

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was one of four Chelsea’s players that got top marks following their hard-fought 2-1 win against Leicester City in the English Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from new signing Alvaro Morata and former Leicester midfielder N’Golo Kante put Chelsea 2-0 up before Jamie Vardy pulled a goal back for the home team from the penalty spot.

Moses who was impressive for Chelsea was later replaced in the 74th minute by new arrival David Zappacosta.

Assessing the performance of each Chelsea players, Westlondonsport.com rated Moses 8/10 for his outstanding display before being subbed off.

The London-based sports website remarked: “Another impressive performance from Chelsea’s right wing-back (Moses) who showed that new signing David Zappacosta will have a difficult job to win a place in the team. Moses almost scored with a fizzing low strike and sent over numerous crosses.”

Other players who also got 8/10 are Kante, Morata and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea’s Players’ ratings vs Leicester City:

Thibaut Courtois: 6

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

David Luiz: 7

Antonio Rudiger: 7

N’Golo Kante: 8

Tiemoue Bakayoko: 6

Marcos Alonso: 8

Cesc Fabregas: 7

Pedro: 6

Alvaro Morata: 8

substitutes:

Willian: 7

Davide Zappacosta: 6

Eden Hazard: 5

