Moses Lauds Chelsea’s Massive Win At West Brom

By Johnny Edward:  Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, is pleased to see Chelsea gradually regain top form after  the Blues defeated West Brom 4-0 at the Hawthorns on SaturdayCompletesportsnigeria.com reports.
Goals from Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso and a brace from Eden Hazard saw Chelsea record their fourth straight win of the season after a poor start to the English Premier League season.
Moses, according to Antonio Conte, is expected to return from a four week hamstring injury lay-off next weekend when the Blues take on Liverpool at Andfield.
 Moses tweeted: “Boys on fire 🔥🔥🔥 another massive win come on the Chelsea.”
Moses is one of the five nominees for the 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year Award.
Chelsea are third in the EPL log with 25 points from 13 games nine points adrift leaders Manchester City and one behind second place Manchester United.
