Moses Off To Nigeria For Cameroon Clash After ‘Massive’ Chelsea Win

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles forward on Sunday night revealed that he is set to team up with his international teammates for Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon, reports Completesportsnigeria.com

Moses was in action Sunday in Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League home win against Everton for 89 minutes in which he was booked in the 76th minute.

“Off to join up with Nigeria for international duty after a massive 3 points today! #CFC 👊🏿 ,” the Chelsea star wrote on Instagram with a picture of him sitting relaxed in what looks like a restaurant.

Moses was solely missed in Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 10 in Uyo.

The Eagles were unable to call on the versatile player as he underwent surgery for a toe injury.