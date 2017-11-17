Moses, Oshoala, Quadri, D’Tigress, Adekuroye, Ambode Win At Nigerian Sports Awards

By James Agberebi (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf):

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has been named Nigeria Men’s Footballer of the Year at the sixth edition of the 2017 Nigerian Sports Award.

The awards ceremony was held at the Banquet Hall, Eko Hotel, Lagos on Friday.

Moses beat off competition from former MFM striker and now FC Zurich striker Stephen Odey and Lobi Stars striker Anthony Okpotu.

Moses was a key player for Chelsea who emerged champions of the English Premier League last season. He also helped the Super Eagles qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He is also in the running for the 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year and the 2017 CAF African Footballer of the Year.

In the women’s category, Super Falcons and Dalian Quanjian FC of China’s striker Asisat Oshoala was named Woman Footballer of the Year.

Head coach of Nigeria women’s wrestlers Akuh Purity was named ahead of Plateau United’s Kennedy Boboye and D’Tigress coach Sam Vincent as the Coach of the Year award.

The Team of the Year award went to D’Tigress who won the 2017 AfroBasket for Women and also qualified for next year’s World Cup in Spain.

D’Tigress star Evelyn Akhator got the Ball Sports Person award, Wrestler of the Year went to Odunayo Adekuroye who also got the Sports Women of the Year award with Quadri Aruna emerging Sports Man of the Year.

The Sports Governor of the Year went to Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his counterpart from Akwa Ibom Emmanuel Udom.

And the Sports Administrator of the Year went to Daniel Igali and Waheed Enitan Oshodi and Discovery of the Year was awarded to Georgia Oboh.

Other awards given out include Photo Journalist of the Year to Olusegun Aderinto, Journalist of the Year (print, TV and Radio).

2017 Nigerian Sports Awards Winners:

-Footballer of the Year (Men)

Victor Moses

-Footballer of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala

-Coach of the Year

PAkuh Purity

-Team of the Year

D’Tigress

-Ball Person of the Year

Evelyn Akhator (D’Tigress)

-Wrestler of the Year

Odunayo Adekuroye

-Sports Man of the Year

Quadri Aruna

-Sports Woman of the Year

Odunayo Adekuroye

Victor -Dicovery of the Year

Georgia Oboh

-Sports Administrator of the Year

Daniel Igali and Waheed Enitan Oshodi

-Sports Governor

Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom)

