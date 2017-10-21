Moses Praises Chelsea Teammates After ‘Massive’ Win Vs Watford

Super Eagles star Victor Moses has commended his Chelsea teammates for their fighting spirit which saw them come from behind to beat Watford 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea looked to be heading for a third straight league defeat when Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra cancelled out Pedro Rodriguez’s opener.

But a brace from Michy Batshuayi and a Cesar Azpilicuerta strike turned the game around for the league champions.

Reacting to the win, Moses who is still out injured, wrote on Twitter: “Massive three points today the lads showed amazing team spirit fought till the end and got our rewards.”

