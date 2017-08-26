Moses’ Return Excites Super Eagles Fans More Than Mikel’s, Ighalo’s

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian football fans have picked Chelsea star Victor Moses as the player they are most excited to see return to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the double header 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles will host Cameroon on September 1 before travelling to Yaounde for the reverse fixture in September 4th.

Moses (injury) Mikel Obi (injury) and Odion Ighalo (not invited) missed the Eagles last game against South Africa which they lost 2-0 in Uyo in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier but they have all returned for the Cameroon fixtures.

In a Twitter poll conducted by Completesportsnigeria.com via @CompleteSports, Moses was picked ahead of Mikel and Ighalo as the player whose return most excites the fans.

Moses polled 60 per cent of the votes cast, while Mikel got 34 per cent in second place.

In third was Ighalo who got only six per cent.

The Eagles top 2018 World Cup African qualifying Group B on six points, four points ahead of Cameroon who have two points.

Zambia who have one point are third while Algeria are bottom on just one point.