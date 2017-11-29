Moses Returns To Action, Iwobi Benched As Chelsea, Arsenal Win

By Johnny Edward: After missing their last nine games due to a hamstring injury, Nigeria star Victor Moses returned to action for Chelsea who laboured to a 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Moses came on for Davide Zappacosta in the 75th minute of the encounter.

Antonio Rudiger grabbed the only goal of the match in the 55th minute, heading in a deflected pass from N’Golo Kante from close range.

It was Rudiger’s first English Premier League goal and his second this season in all competitions for Chelsea since he joined the club from AS Roma during the summer.

Chelsea failed to break down a resolute Swansea who defended well despite creating six scoring chances in the first half.

Alvaro Morata, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian, Fabregas and Marcos Alonso all had shots on target but Lukasz Fabianski did well to save them.

Antonio Conte was sent off to the stands towards the end of the first half by referee Neil Swabrick after the Italian was seen complaining about the referee’s decision.

Rudiger broke the deadlock when he was played onside with a Wilfried Bony deflecting Kante’s pass. The German defender with a diving header gave the Blues the lead.

Morata had a chance to double the lead in the 63rd minute but his header was parried away by Fabianski.

The Spaniard again missed a one on one chance after he beat his marker from the left flank.

With Conte sent to the stands his assistant Angelo Alessio to charge and he brought on Moses, Eden Hazard and Danny Drinkwater for the last 15 minutes as Chelsea saw off a late fight back from the Swans.

At the Emirates Stadium, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Arsenal who recorded their 12th consecutive English Premier League win at home with an emphatic 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Iwobi has made seven EPL appearances this season and he has not scored in his last four games for the Gunners.

A solid start saw Arsenal the Gunners get an early lead. Alexandre Lacazette found the back of the net in the opening minutes of the encounter after Aaron Ramsey’s back heel pass played him through on goal.

Huddersfield Town’s first real chance on goal came in the 20th minute when Chris Loewe whipped in a cross into the GUnners area but Mathias Joergensen’s went wide.

In the second half, the Gunners turned the heat in the second half with substitute, Olivier Giroud scoring a brace and goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Oezil wrapped the game for Arsenal

At the Vitality stadium, goals from Chris Wood and Robert Brady saw Burnley defeat Bournemouth 2-1 to move up to sixth i n the EPL log.

Joshua King scored a consolatory goal for the Cherries in the 75th minute of the game.

