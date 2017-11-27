Moses, Salah, Mane, Ajayi Make CAF Awards Top Lists; Troost-Ekong Dropped

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has been shortlisted in the top 11 of the 2017 Aiteo CAF African Player Footballer of the Year Awards.

Moses and 10 other players were revealed on CAF’s verified Twitter handle on Monday.

In the initial 30-man shortlist that was released on November 1, Moses’ Super Eagles teammate, William Troost-Ekong, made the cut but did not make the 11-man shortlist.

Other players who are included in the list include Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Denis Onyango of Uganda, Algeria’s Yacine Brahimi and Bertrand Traore of Burkina Faso.

Also in the 11-man shortlist are Senegal’s Keita Balde, Naby Keita of Guinea, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Karim El Ahmadi of Morocco and Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar.

In the 10-man list for the African Player of the Year based in Africa, Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner, Junior Ajayi, who plays for Al Ahly of Egypt was included.

Also in the list are Onyango of Uganda, Ali Maaloul of Tunisia, Banse of Burkina Faso, Ben Malango of Democratic Republic of Congo, Tunisia’s Taha Yassine Khenissi, Morocco’s Mohamed Ounnajem, Ahmed Fathi of Egypt and Achraf Bencharki of Morocco.

The winner in each of the categories will be announced on January 4, 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

Top-11 African Player of the Year nominees:

Victor Moses (Nigeria)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Yacine Brahimi (Algeria)

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)

Denis Onyango (Uganda)

Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco)

Keita Baldi (Senegal)

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Naby Keita (Guinea)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Top-10 African Player of the Year Based in Africa nominees:

Denis Onyango (Uganda)

Junior Ajayi (Nigeria)

Jeremy Brockie (New Zealand)

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia)

Ben Malango (DRC)

Mohamed Ounnajem (Morocco)

Ahmed Fathi (Egypt)

Achraf Bencharki (Morocco)

Aristide Banse (Burkina Faso)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia)

