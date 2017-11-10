Moses Set For Chelsea Return Vs West Brom After Int’l Break

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles winger Victor Moses is set to return to action for Chelsea after the international break in an away game against West Brom in the Premier League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Moses who was ruled out of Nigeria’s final World Cup qualifying group game against Algeria tonight and next Tuesday’s international friendly returned to training on Thursday after sustaining an hamstring injury four weeks ago while in action for Chelsea in their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

He also expressed his delight returning to training as he battles his way to full fitness.

The 26 year old posted four pictures of himself training at Cobham on his official Twitter account with a note beneath it which reads: “Good to be back training outside, #CFC.”

Moses has made eight appearances in all competitions so far this season. He was also named in 30-man shortlist 30 for the CAF African Player of the Year award for 2017.

