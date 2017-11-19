Moses Set To Return For Chelsea Against Liverpool

Super Eagles winger Victor Moses may return to action for Chelsea, for the first time since over a month, when they face Liverpool in their next Premier League game on Saturday at Anfield, Completesportsnigeria..com reports.‎

Moses has been out of action since he limped out of Chelsea’s Premier League defeat to London rivals Crystal Palace on October 14 due to an hamstring injury which saw him miss seven games in all competitions.

According to Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, the wing-back is progressing well and could feature against the Reds who are on a four game winning streak.

“Victor Moses is progressing well and I hope to have him back from tomorrow , for the game after Qarabag,” Conte told Chelsea’s official website.

“It’s important to have all the senior players in good form without injuries.

“This season we started with a lot of problems, [Eden] Hazard was one of them because he didn’t work during pre-season after surgery. Then he started to play with us after a few games.”

Both Cesar Azpilicueta and Davide Zappacosta play the wing-back role in the absence of Moses as Chelsea secured five wins and one draw in those fixtures.”

