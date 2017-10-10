Moses, Abdullahi Named In World Cup Qualfiers Best XI

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles pair Victor Moses and Shehu Abdullahi have been included in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) squad of best players of matchday five of the African FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifers.

The best XI of the matchday five, in a 4-4-2 formation, was released on CAF’s verified Twitter witter handle on Tuesday.

Moses and Abdullahi were in action for the Eagles who pipped Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 on Saturday to qualify next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Abdullahi, who provided the assist for Alex Iwobi’s goal which sealed Nigeria’s qualification, was voted Man of the Match in the win against Zambia.

Also in the best XI is Mohamed Salah whose brace in a 2-1 win against Congo qualified Egypt for their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Other players are Senegal’s Khadim N’diaye and Kalilou Koulibaly, Morocco’s trio Khalid Boutaib, Mbark Boussoufa and Achraf Hakimi, Egypt’s Ahmed Hegazy, Percy Tau of South Africa and Youssef Msakni of Tunisia.

CAF’s Best Eleven of Matchday 5 2018 World Cup Qualfier:

Goalkeeper

Khadim N’diaye (Senegal)

Defenders

Kalilou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt)

Shehu Abdullahi (Nigeria)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Midfielders

Victor Moses (Nigeria)

Percy Tau (South Africa)

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia)

Mbark Boussoufa (Morocco)

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Khalid Boutaib (Morocco)

