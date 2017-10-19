By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles star Moses Simon has revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com that he will be open to a move in January if any prospective club meet his valuation.

The KAA Gent winger who also admits he will still prefer a move to the English Premier League after deals to West Brom fell through last summer believes it’s time for him to move to next level.

“I’m in my third year in Belgium and I have won the Belgian Jupiler League title and I have helped the team play in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League competitions,” Simon told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“There were lots of offers from England and I was a bit unhappy it didn’t work out in June.”

The 22-year-old Nigerian international believes Gent, currently in the 12th position with nine points from ten games in the Belgian top flight, will qualify for a playoff spot despite a poor start to the season.

“We started slowly but we are getting back gradually. We won our last game and I believe we will win again on Saturday,” he added.

Gent are away to KV Kortrijk in their next game on Saturday. They have won two league games, lost five and drawn three.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.