Moses Suffers Suspected Hamstring Injury In Chelsea Clash

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria star Victor Moses has sustained a suspected hamstring injury in Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

Moses who returned to Chelsea’s starting line-up after featuring for Nigeria in last weekend’s World Cup qualifier against Zambia hobbled off after 38 minutes with what looked like a hamstring injury.

He was replaced by Davide Zappacosta and headed off the tunnel to recieve better treatment.

At half time Chelsea trailed Crystal Palace 2-1.

Victor, who started his professional career at Crystal Palace, has made six appearances for Chelsea this season.

