Moses Suffers Suspected Hamstring Injury In Chelsea Clash

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria star Victor Moses has sustained a suspected hamstring injury in Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Completesportnigeria.com reports.
Moses who returned to Chelsea’s starting line-up after featuring for Nigeria in last weekend’s World Cup qualifier against Zambia hobbled off after 38 minutes with what looked like a hamstring injury.
He was replaced by Davide Zappacosta and headed off the tunnel to recieve better treatment.
At half time Chelsea trailed Crystal Palace 2-1.
Victor, who started his professional career at Crystal Palace, has made six appearances for Chelsea this season.
Read Also: Mane Out For Six Weeks, To Miss Liverpool Vs Man United
COMMENTS
All Nigerians wish Moses a quick recovery. Although we have finished playing Zambia and you will be rested in the vs Algeria match, we do not wish any of our first eleven and all other Nigerian players to get injured and experience any type of pain. The more you play the more fit you will be. You are all valued. Get well quick and quick and quick.
Get well soon lad!