Mourinho Backs New Transfer Window Rule, Criticises Pereira As Hughes Talks Tough

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists he is a fan of the early closure of the transfer window despite the club not voting in favour of the new rule on Thursday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

United were one of five clubs along with Manchester City, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, Swansea and Newcastle United voted against it while Burnley were in abstention.

“My thoughts are by coach point of view – Jose as head coach – obviously I am in favour of that,” Mourinho said on Friday during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Stoke.

“Because if I focus just on training process, of course I want to arrive at day one, I want to have my squad and players, I don’t want to be waiting for late decisions.”

Mourinho also reflected on United’s transfer dealings in the summer:

“I was a good market, we were successful, we did it well, we did it on time.

“So, I think we were quite happy with our market overall.”

United brought in Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof and will welcome back forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic from injury.

Mourinho however disagreed with midfielder Andreas Pereira on his decision to join La Liga side Valencia on a season-long loan.

He added: “Honestly I don’t think it is the best decision for him, it disappoints me a little bit, as he has potential to be here fighting for a position and opportunities to be a United player.

“The decision can be considered the decision of a young player that wants to play every weekend but is not ready to fight for something difficult – you have to be ready to fight.

“I am a bit disappointed he left but okay, it was his decision, he has a long-term contract, and we have the option to bring him back on 1st January.”

Meanwhile, ahead of United’s meeting with Stoke City on Saturday, the Potters manager Mark Hughes believes it will not be an easy game for Mourinho’s team.

“We will give Man Utd the respect that they deserve clearly, but sometimes the best way to do that is to get about them and ask questions,” Hughes said on Friday during his press conference.

“When you go up against the likes of Man United you need to show all your qualities to secure a result which is our intention.

“We have shown we can beat a top six team already this season and hopefully we will get the same sort of result tomorrow.

“Man United have gone about their business in impressive fashion so far. You look at their squad and they are strong and technically good.”