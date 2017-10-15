Mourinho: I Won’t End My Career At Man United, Paris Is Special

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has declared that he will not end his career at the Premier League club.

Mourinho, who usually spends three-year spells at clubs, had promised recently that he would be at Old Trafford for years.

But he has apparently had a change of mind.

“I’m sure that I will not end my career here (at Manchester United),” He told TF1 on Sunday.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has hinted that he might be interested in managing Paris Saint-Germain in future.

“The other day my son decided to watch a match in Paris,” He added. “Why? Paris has something special. Magic about the place. It’s fantastic.”

Mourinho won the League Cup and UEFA Europa League in his first campaign at United last season, although he could only lead them to a disappointing sixth-place finish in the EPL.

Read Also: Guardiola Wants More From Man City After Stoke Rout, Hails De Bruyne, Silva

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.