Mourinho Demands For More Goals From Manchester United Forwards

Manchester United have scored 12 goals in four Premier League games – the most in the division – but manager Jose Mourinho wants more from his players, particularly £75million striker Romelu Lukaku.

He said: “I am very pleased with the contribution but I want more goals. The way the team plays, they have to. When a team doesn’t create a lot, when a team doesn’t have the ball, when a team is just reactive, it is more difficult for these players but when the team is in control and makes decisions on the direction of a game, when the team is so offensive, when the team puts so many people in attacking areas, I think they have to score goals.”

United host Everton on Sunday and Lukaku would be up against his former employers, hoping to add to the four goals he’s already scored after taking over goalscoring duties from Zlatan Ibrahimovic who scored 28 last season.

Mourinho refused to compare both players but puts the issue into context by claiming Lukaku is better served by his colleagues than the Swede was.

“I think that Romelu has a better team than Zlatan had,” Mourinho explained. “Romelu’s team plays different football and the confidence levels are different and it is a team in the second year of its evolution in some aspects.

“But I think he also deserves credit for that because of the way he plays, the way he is committed, what he does with and without the ball, not just the last touch and the goal but his overall contribution. We couldn’t be happier.

Another familiar face in Sunday’s game will be Wayne Rooney who returns to the ground where he spent 13 years of his career before making the switch to his boyhood club last summer.

Rooney surpassed Bobby Charlton’s record at Stoke City last season, with a final strike against Tottenham taking him to 253 goals in 559 games in a United shirt, a record Mourinho is convinced Lukaku will not be able to match.

“I think Wayne spent probably 10 years of his career in a different Premier League than you have now.

“A Premier League where it was easier to score goals not just because of the difference between the top teams and others but also because of the profile and the tactical interpretation of the competition.

“I think this Premier League is much more defensive-minded, and much more difficult.”